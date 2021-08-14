2 shot while driving in Brighton Park; 1 in critical condition

Two men were shot while traveling in a vehicle Friday night in Brighton Park.

A 42-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were traveling southbound in the 3600 block of South California at about 11:28 p.m. when they heard several shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The 42-year-old victim was shot in the leg and is listed in stable condition.

The 34-year-old was shot below the eye and in the arm and is in critical condition, police said.

The victims were unable to provide more details on the shooting.

Area One detectives are investigating.