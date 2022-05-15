2 shot in Chicago's Loop just hours after teen fatally shot near 'The Bean'

Two people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Chicago's Loop Saturday night, just hours after a teen was killed near "The Bean."

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of South State Street.

The two victims were walking with a group of people at about 11:41 p.m. when two male juveniles fired shots into the group.

One of the victims, who is about 18 to 20 years old, was shot in the chest and neck, and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The other victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the left hand, and was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

Two juveniles are being questioned in this incident.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Just a few hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was near "The Bean" at about 7:30 p.m. when he was shot in the chest.

He was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

Two people were taken in for questioning and two weapons were recovered at the scene.

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.