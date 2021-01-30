2 shot in Portage Park

Two men were shot early Saturday in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The men, 22 and 23, were traveling in a vehicle about 1:40 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue when someone inside another vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

They self-transported to Community First Medical Center, police said.

The 22-year-old was struck on the chin and was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other man was shot in the arm and listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.