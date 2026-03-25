2 shot near University of Chicago within one hour, 1 dead, police say

The Brief Two shootings near the University of Chicago within an hour left one man dead and another critically injured, police said. In the first, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot after an argument with suspects in a white Mercedes; in the second, a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times by a suspect in a Toyota Corolla. Police have made no arrests and have not confirmed whether the shootings are related.



Two shootings within an hour of each other near the University of Chicago on Wednesday left one man dead, another critically injured and multiple suspects at large, police said.

What we know:

The first shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Drexel Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 29-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle when two male suspects approached in a white Mercedes. An argument ensued, and one suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said.

The victim was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

About an hour later, a second shooting was reported in the 5300 block of South Kenwood Avenue.

A 30-year-old man was walking in an alley when he was approached by a male suspect in a Toyota Corolla, police said. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest and twice in the wrist.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The victim who died in the South Drexel shooting has not yet been identified.

Police have not said whether the two shootings are related and details about the suspects remain limited.

What's next:

No arrests have been made in either case. Investigations are ongoing, police said.