2 women found shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago hotel, police say

Two women were found shot, one fatally, inside a hotel in the River North neighborhood on Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue, according to Chicago police.

2 found shot in hotel

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. and found a 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the neck inside the lobby of the hotel.

The victim told police she was shot by an unknown male offender who fled the scene in a tan SUV. That car was last seen heading eastbound.

Paramedics took the victim to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Officers also found a 32-year-old woman inside a guest room with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

She was also taken to Northwestern where she died.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

No one was in custody in connection with the incident.

It was unclear if the shooting may have been targeted or random. It was also unclear if the victims knew each other.