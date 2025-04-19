2 people stabbed in Chicago South Side restaurant attack, police say

Two people were attacked and stabbed inside a restaurant on the city’s Far South Side around midnight on Friday.

The attack happened in the 2000 block of East 95th Street in the South Deering neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the scene, where officers found a 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman inside the restaurant who were stabbed and had multiple injuries.

Two female offenders who were armed with a sharp object had attacked the victims, police said.

The male victim had a cut to his chin and refused emergency medical services.

The female victim had a cut to her face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in fair condition.

Two female offenders self-transported to Trinity Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition with multiple injuries. Police said they were taken into custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspects, nor did they say what they would be charged with.

It was unclear exactly what prompted the attack.