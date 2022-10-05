2 suspects robbing taxi drivers on Chicago's West Side: police

Chicago police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing several taxi drivers on the West Side last month.

In each incident, the offenders entered a taxi in the 300 to 400 block of East Ohio Street, and directed the driver to another location.

Once at, or near, the requested drop-off location, the offender would demand the victim's money, wallet and cellphone, police said.

In one incident, the offender took a taxi at gunpoint.

The incidents happened at the following locations and times:

1500 block of South Drake on Sept. 4 at 5:55 p.m.

200 block of North Leclaire on Sept. 6 at 8:30 p.m.

300 block of North Lotus on Sept.17 at 9:40 p.m.

800 block of North Lawler on Sept. 22 at 9:04 p.m.

One offender is described as an African-American man between 20 and 30 years old. He is approximately 5'7" to 6'2" and has a slender build.

He was wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask. He is also known to be armed.

The second offender is described as a white man between the ages of 20 and 25 years old. He is roughly 5'7" to 5'10" and has blonde or strawberry hair in a medium hairstyle. He also has a light complexion.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.