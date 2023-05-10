2 teens charged with several armed robberies, carjackings across Chicago

A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection to over a dozen armed robberies, carjackings and attacks across Chicago in March.

Police say another offender, a 15-year-old boy, was also charged in connection to some of the same armed robberies.

The teens were arrested on Tuesday following a string of crimes from March 20-29.

Both boys are facing charges for crimes the occurred at the following times and locations:

On March 24, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. Huron St. – Possession of a previously reported stolen vehicle from a 53-year-old man.

On March 24, 2023 at 7:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of W. Hubbard St. – Battered a 50-year-old man.

On March 24, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. - 2300 block of W. Taylor St. – Took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 42-year-old man.

On March 24, 2023 at 11:33 p.m. - 1700 block of W. Superior St. – Took property from a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman.

On March 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. - 2000 block of W. Huron St. – Possession of a previously reported stolen vehicle from a 31-year-old man.

The 16-year-old offender was charged in connection to 11 additional crimes that occurred on March 20 at the following times and locations:

At 3:45 a.m. in the 700 block of N. Hudson Ave. – Took property at gunpoint from a 55-year-old man.

At 3:46 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Erie St. – Possession of a previously reported stolen vehicle of a 23-year-old woman.

At 4:00 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Jackson Blvd. – Took property at gunpoint from a 51-year-old and a 57-year-old man.

At 4:20 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Wolcott Ave. – Took property at gunpoint from a 69-year-old man.

At 4:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Talman Ave. – Took property at gunpoint from a 34-year-old man.

At 4:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of N. Talman Ave. – Took property at gunpoint from a 45-year-old man.

At 5:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of N. Leavitt St. – Forcefully took property from a 22-year-old man.

At 5:04 a.m. in the 1300 block of N. Rockwell St. – Took property at gunpoint from a 32-year-old man.

At 6:30 a.m. in the 200 block of N. Elizabeth St. – Forcefully took a vehicle from a 33-year-old man.

At 6:33 a.m. in the 1500 block of W. Monroe St. – Forcefully took property from a 32-year-old woman.

He was also charged for possessing a vehicle stolen from a 31-year-old man on March 29 in the 1100 block of W. Madison St. around 6 p.m.

Police say there may bother offenders who took part in the above crime spree.

No additional information is available.