2 teens shot while sitting inside Gresham home

Two teenagers were wounded, one critically, in a shooting early Friday in Gresham on the South Side.

The pair were sitting in a living room of a home about 1:10 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Laflin Street when someone fired shots from outside, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

A 19-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the arm and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

There is no description of the shooter and no one in custody, according to police.

Area Two detectives are investigating.