2 women arrested for fighting, trashing 24th floor hallway at Trump Tower: police

Two women were arrested after allegedly damaging property at Trump Tower while fighting inside the downtown hotel.

They were visiting guests inside the business shortly before 3 a.m. Monday when they began arguing inside a room, according to Chicago police spokeswoman Karie James.

The pair began fighting in the hallway of the 24th floor and took pictures off the wall, throwing and breaking them, James said.

Police arrested the women outside near Hubbard and State streets, James said. The hotel guests allegedly identified them as the ones who damaged the hallway.

A police source said the fight happened inside Trump International Hotel and Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave.

Charges have not been filed.