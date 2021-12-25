2 women shot, 1 struck in face in West Woodlawn Saturday

article

Two women were shot while standing on a sidewalk in West Woodlawn Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said around 2:38 a.m., in the 6400 block of South Rhodes Avenue, one woman, 39, was shot in the left leg, while the other woman, 21, was shot in the face.

Both were transported to the University of Chicago in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.