2 women shot during fight, struggle over gun in Washington Park

Two women were shot while fighting each other Sunday night in the Washington Park neighborhood

The women were fighting around 8:35 p.m. in the first block of East 59th Street when the 33-year-old pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said.

A struggle of the gun ensued and two more shots were fired, this time striking the gun's owner, police said.

The 33-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the leg and self-transported to Saint Bernard's Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

The 34-year-old woman was shot in the leg twice, police said. She self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.