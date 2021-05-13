2 women shot on the West Side

Two women were shot Thursday morning in Austin on the West Side.

About 12:35 a.m., the pair, 25 and 24, were standing on the sidewalk in the 4800 block of West Quincy Street, when a male they knew walked up and fired shots, Chicago police said. The 24-year-old, a concealed carry card owner, returned fire but did not strike the man.

The 25-year-old was struck in the right buttocks and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The younger woman was struck in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP