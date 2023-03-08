2 wounded in Calumet Heights shooting

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Tuesday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

A 25-year-old man was driving eastbound around 9:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 95th Street when a red Chrysler 300 pulled up and someone inside started shooting into his vehicle, police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A second victim, a 28-year-old man, showed up to Trinity Hospital with a graze wound to the shoulder. He was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.