2 wounded in Garfield Park shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Garfield Park on the West Side.

Someone walked up and fired shots at a group of people on the corner about 4:20 p.m. in the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old man standing with the group was struck in the leg, police said, and a 21-year-old man in a nearby parked vehicle was grazed on the head.

The older man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition and the younger man refused medical attention, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.