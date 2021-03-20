20 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago this weekend

Four people were killed and at least 16 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend, including a 10-year-old boy who was shot Friday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The boy was sitting in a vehicle with two other people when someone walked up and fired shots at them about 6:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

Marquel Robinson, 24, was struck in the side and pronounced dead on the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The 10-year-old boy was shot in the leg, while a 25-year-old woman was struck in the thigh and ankle, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

West Town homicide

On Sunday, a man was fatally shot in an apartment in West Town.

About 6:30 a.m., the 39-year-old was inside of a 3rd floor apartment in the 1500 block of West North Avenue when someone he knew shot him in the abdomen, police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Bronzeville murder three blocks from police headquarters

A 23-year-old man was killed and a woman critically hurt in a shooting Sunday about three blocks from the Chicago Police Department headquarters in Bronzeville. About 6:40 p.m., a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in his head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Kelvin Edmonson by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The woman, between 25 and 30 years old, was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Douglas homicide

Saturday afternoon, two men were shot, one fatally, in Douglas on the South Side.

ey were shot about 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Prairie Avenue, about two blocks from CPD headquarters.

Darrell Holiday Jr., 27, was struck in the back and torso, and was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, officials said. The 31-year-old was struck in the neck and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Nonfatal shootings

In nonfatal attacks, a Chicago police SWAT team arrested a man suspected of shooting two people, including a police officer, Saturday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

The alleged gunman, 29-year-old Thomas Tracy Jr., was accused of shooting a man in the buttocks, then firing at responding officers in the 200 block of North La Crosse Avenue.

One officer was struck in the hand and taken in a squad car to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Her wound was not life-threatening and she was released later that day.

Lawndale home invasion

Sunday morning, a man was shot and critically wounded during a home invasion morning in Lawndale.

The 21-year-old was shot after two males entered an apartment building by force about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 13th Street, police said.

He suffered one gunshot wound to the calf and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Teen shot in Austin

Saturday morning, a 17-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded by a person who then stole his vehicle in Austin.

The teen was sitting in his vehicle about 2:55 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Race Avenue when a person shot him and took his vehicle, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and leg and was transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition.

At least nine others were wounded in shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last week, 40 people were shot, 5 of them fatally, in Chicago.