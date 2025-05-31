A 20-year-old charged with aggravated battery of 59-year-old woman: police

The Brief Daymonte Byrd, 20, allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 59-year-old woman in the 6100 block of S. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on Wednesday. A 33-year-old woman was also present during the incident but was not shot. Byrd was arrested by the Chicago Police on Thursday.



A 20-year-old man has been charged with aggravated battery of a 59-year-old woman in Washington Park, police said.

Daymonte Burd, 20, allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 59-year-old woman in the 6100 block of S. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on Wednesday.

A 33-year-old woman was also present during the incident but was not shot.

Byrd was arrested by the Chicago Police on Thursday in the 6200 block of S. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

What we don't know:

This is an ongoing investigation. It is unknown Byrd's relation to the women involved or any further details of the incident.