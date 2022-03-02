Expand / Collapse search

20-year-old man found dead in Chicago's University Village

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was found dead in Chicago's University Village neighborhood Wednesday morning. 

Chicago police said around 1:14 a.m., in the 900 block of South Miller, responding officers found the man unresponsive on the floor, with an unknown substance oozing from his mouth. 

The Chicago Fire Department conducted lifesaving tactics but were unsuccessful, police said. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The cause of his death is currently under investigation by Area detectives at this time. 

No further details are available. 