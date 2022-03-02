20-year-old man found dead in Chicago's University Village

A 20-year-old man was found dead in Chicago's University Village neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said around 1:14 a.m., in the 900 block of South Miller, responding officers found the man unresponsive on the floor, with an unknown substance oozing from his mouth.

The Chicago Fire Department conducted lifesaving tactics but were unsuccessful, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of his death is currently under investigation by Area detectives at this time.

No further details are available.