20 years since Diamond and Tionda Bradley vanished in Chicago, and relatives hold on to hope

Next week marks 20 years since Diamond and Tionda Bradley vanished in Chicago, and their relatives are hoping that someone will step in with new information to solve the case.

Diamond was just three-years-old, and Tionda was ten. Their mother, Tracey Bradley, told police that on the morning of July 6, 2001, she last saw the girls around 6:30 a.m. when she left for work. She told police that she came home around 1 p.m. to find a note saying they had gone to play at a school in their Bronzeville neighborhood.

The disappearance sparked a massive search, but the girls have not been seen since.

"It's hard to go through life knowing that you have loved ones out there, that you have no idea where they are," said their aunt, April Jackson.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"To have to wait in limbo like this," said Sheilah Bradley Smith, their great-aunt. "Nobody said nothing. Nobody's prosecuted. Nobody's in jail. But the girls are still gone."

Private investigator P. Foster and the relatives FOX 32 News spoke with said that they believe there are some primary suspects -- one or two family members who had access to the girls the day they vanished. Foster said there were "plans" for a camping trip.

"That camping trip is all fraudulent. That camping trip never manifested," Foster said.

Advertisement

The girls would be 23- and 30-years-old now. If you have information about this missing persons case, you are encouraged to call Foster or Chicago Police.

