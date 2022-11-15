Winning $200K Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Check your tickets, because a convenience store in Indiana sold a winning $200,000 ticket for Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express located at 1212 E. Markland Avenue in Kokomo, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday's drawing were: 16-20-44-57-58 with the Powerball of 6.

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $47 million ahead of the drawing.

Ticket holders are advised to ensure their ticket is in a secure place and to contact a financial advisor. For specific claim instructions, contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

Players can check to see if they have a winning ticket through the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

Indiana leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.