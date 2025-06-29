2025 Chicago Pride Parade prevails through heat and drizzle

The Brief This year's Chicago Pride Parade theme, "United in Pride," brought more than 800,000 people together — celebrating the joy and freedom of being exactly who they are. With joy on every corner, the parade featured more than 150 organizations, sponsors, and performers.



As June comes to a close, the 2025 Chicago Pride Parade caps off the month-long celebrations of LGBTQ+ awareness and support.

This year's theme, "United in Pride," brought more than 800,000 people together — celebrating the joy and freedom of being exactly who they are.

What we know:

Bold colors, bright energy, and festive floats filled the streets on the city's North Side as the Chicago Pride Parade captivated crowds.

"Everybody's smiling," said Brittney Lincoln, who is visiting from Seattle. "Everybody's so friendly, everybody's so happy."

With joy on every corner, the parade featured more than 150 organizations, sponsors, and performers.

"This is very exciting, there's so much to see," said Malea Franklin, paradegoer.

"There's been so many different types of groups coming in, so it's just really overwhelming in a beautiful way to be here," said another paradegoer Pamela.

Like thousands of others, Pamela is in from out of town.

"We're coming from Seattle and Seattle has a huge LGBT culture, it's great, but there's such a different energy in the Midwest," Pamela said.

Sunday's high temperatures brought sweltering conditions—but that didn't stop the fun.

"Colors! Fun! Greatness!" described Zaniyah Franklin.

Plus, a little drizzle didn't dampen the spirits of the parade.

"It rained for a second, but the sun came back for us," Lincoln added.

Held each June, the parade commemorates the Stonewall Riots of 1969.

"What most people don't realize is Chicago was the first place to have a march out of anywhere in the world," explained Tim Frye, co-coordinator, 2025 Chicago Pride Parade.

Many paradegoers come back year after year.

"Well, I've been coming since 1977," said Eric Smith. "And I love it, each year it gets better and better."

It was a first for others, who say they feel now is the perfect time to start showing their support.

"I grew up knowing that I was loved no matter what, and I thank my parents for that. But coming here and having the energy, especially in the political climate we're at, it means that love wins," said Anna Howell.

Together, love, fearlessness, and unity rang louder than it all.

"Pride is all about different families blending together," said Hadley Rue.

"Just expressing who you are as a person," said Ceirra Acosta.

"I've never walked the parade before, and this is a perfect time to do it," added Oscar.

What's next:

That’s a wrap on Pride this year, but next year promises to be even bigger, as organizers gear up to celebrate the 55th parade.