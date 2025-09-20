21-year-old seriously injured in single-car crash in Palatine: police

The Brief A 21-year-old Chicago man was seriously injured after crashing a Dodge Ram pickup on East Dundee Road in Palatine around 8:30 a.m. Witnesses said the driver was speeding eastbound, lost control, and struck a streetlight before hitting a tree. No other vehicles or people were involved; police are investigating and ask anyone with information or video to contact Palatine Police.



A 21-year-old Chicago man sustained serious injuries in a single-car crash in Palatine, according to police.

What we know:

Around 8:30 a.m., police and fire responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck in the 1100 block of East Dundee Road.

Witnesses reported that the 21-year-old driver was going eastbound at a high speed and lost control before hitting a streetlight and then a tree.

The Chicago driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

What you can do:

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information or video should contact Palatine Police Department at 847-359-9000.