21-year-old seriously injured in single-car crash in Palatine: police
PALATINE, Ill. - A 21-year-old Chicago man sustained serious injuries in a single-car crash in Palatine, according to police.
What we know:
Around 8:30 a.m., police and fire responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck in the 1100 block of East Dundee Road.
Witnesses reported that the 21-year-old driver was going eastbound at a high speed and lost control before hitting a streetlight and then a tree.
The Chicago driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.
No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.
What you can do:
Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information or video should contact Palatine Police Department at 847-359-9000.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Palatine Police Department.