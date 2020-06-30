23 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois

article

Illinois health officials on Tuesday said another 23 people have died from the coronavirus, raising the statewide death count to 6,923.

There are also 724 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s total case count stands over 143,000, although the vast majority of them have recovered.

Eleven of the newly reported deaths happened in Cook County, according to the health department. They ranged in age from a woman in her 40s to a pair in the 90s.