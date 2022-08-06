24 wounded, 3 fatally, in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago

At least 24 people have been wounded, three of them fatally, in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago.

The gunfire included fatalities in a Loop parking lot, on a Red Line train in Greater Grand Crossing, and a parking lot in Chatham.

Non-fatal attacks included two double shootings that injured four teenagers, according to Chicago police. No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.

A 29-year-old man was killed and a 23-year-old man was wounded in a shooting about 3:20 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the Loop . The men were standing in a parking lot in the 400 block of South Clark Street when someone in a black sedan opened gunfire, police said. The 29-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he died. The 23-year-old man was shot in the right leg and arm and taken to the same hospital. His condition was not available.

About five minutes earlier, a 26-year-old man was shot to death while standing with a group of people in a Chatham parking lot. He was with several other people about 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West 87th Street when someone fired gunshots, police said. The man was struck in the chest and dropped off at Stroger Hospital, where he died.

About a mile away and one hour earlier, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot on a Red Line train in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. He was on a train about 2:05 am. Saturday in the 100 block of West 79th Street when a person walked up and shot him, police said. He was shot in the chest and abdomen, and he was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Non-fatal attacks included two double shootings that injured four teenagers on the South Side. One of those shootings wounded a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy in Washington Heights. They were walking on a sidewalk about 1:27 a.m. Saturday in the 9100 block of South Carpenter Street when a person walked up to them and shot them, police said. One boy, 15, was shot in the abdomen and the other was struck in the leg. Both were transported to Jackson Park Hospital.

Earlier, about 10:15 p.m. Friday, two 17-year-old boys were shot on a sidewalk in the 3900 block of South King Drive in Douglas. One teen was shot in the buttocks and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, while the other was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

At least 16 other people were injured in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday across Chicago.