Man charged with aggravated battery of senior citizen in Roseland double shooting

article

A man is accused of shooting two people in Roseland on the South Side.

Marnell Jordan, 24, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

About 8:28 a.m. Saturday, Jordan opened fire on two men, 57 and 63, shooting and injuring them in the 10500 block of South Perry, Chicago police said.

The offender was placed into custody without incident.

Advertisement

No additional information is available at this time.