Man charged with aggravated battery of senior citizen in Roseland double shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Roseland
A man is accused of shooting two people in Roseland on the South Side.

Marnell Jordan, 24, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago police.

About 8:28 a.m. Saturday, Jordan opened fire on two men, 57 and 63, shooting and injuring them in the 10500 block of South Perry, Chicago police said. 

The offender was placed into custody without incident.

No additional information is available at this time.