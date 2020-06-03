28 shot, 2 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

article

Twenty-eight people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

Both of the day’s fatal shootings occurred at 1:05 p.m. — one in South Shore on the South Side and the other in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

In South Shore, a 26-year-old man was shot to death in the 2000 block of East 70th Street.

He was sitting in a car about when someone in another vehicle got out and fired shots, police said. The man was hit in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene.

A 27-year-old man was killed in the Humboldt Park shooting.

He was driving in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone pulled alongside in a vehicle and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

In the day’s latest shooting, a 29-year-old man was wounded in Gresham on the South Side.

He was standing outside about 11:05 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Carpenter Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the back and leg, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment in fair condition.

The man told officers he did not see where the shots came from, police said.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 9:35 p.m. she was standing on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf Avenue when a male fired shots at her, police said. She was taken in good condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston with a gunshot wound to her left hip.

Minutes earlier, four males were wounded in a shooting in South Chicago on the South Side.

The were standing on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Colfax Avenue when someone approached and fired shots at them, police said.

One male was struck in the back and is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The second was struck twice in the back, the third was struck in right leg and the fourth was struck in the right arm. They were all taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A man was shot Wednesday in the Heart of Chicago on the South Side.

About 8:30 p.m. the 22-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle in the 2100 block of West Cermak Road when a group of males began throwing bottles at the vehicle he was in, police said.

Someone fired shots and struck the man in the head, police said. His friend drove him to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Earlier in the evening, a woman was critically wounded after being caught in the crossfire of a gunfight in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The woman, 22, was walking with two people about 7:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Division Avenue when someone in a silver Chrysler Caravan began to exchange gunfire with a male on foot, police said.

The woman was struck in the abdomen by a stray bullet, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Three people were wounded in a shooting in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The three males were outside about 6:10 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wabansia Avenue when someone in a white SUV pulled up and opened fire, police said.

One male was shot in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Another was shot in the hand and taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition.

A third male tried to pull out a gun and accidentally shot himself in the groin, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Fifteen other people were wounded in shootings citywide.

Monday, 22 people were shot, two of them fatally, in Chicago.