28-year-old man wounded in Calumet Heights shooting: police
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday on Chicago’s South Side.
The shooting took place around 2:54 p.m. in the 1700 block of E. 95th Street in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.
The victim was sitting inside of a vehicle with a 7-year-old boy when an unknown vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The 28-year-old was struck in the chin area.
He was self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.
The child was not injured in the shooting.
Advertisement
No offenders are in custody as detectives continue to investigate.