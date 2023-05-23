Reward to be announced for information on Thompson Center post office break-in

Community activists are calling for more police and safety precautions to protect mail carriers.

Activists will gather outside the Thompson Center Tuesday afternoon to announce a $2,000 reward for information in Monday's downtown burglary.

Police say as many as 18 people broke into the post office in the first block of West Randolph Street around 12:35 a.m. and were able to gain entry to the vestibule portion of the postal station, police said.

There is a second security door further inside, and it was unclear whether the group was able to access that area.

Inside the first vestibule, is an automatic station to buy stamps, a mail drop-off slot and more than 100 postal boxes.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

It was not known if anything was taken from the postal office or what the group was targeting.

Because of the property damage, the facility is closed until further notice.