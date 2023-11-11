2nd man charged with animal cruelty at illegal rodeo in Will County

A second man has been charged with animal cruelty in connection with an unlicensed rodeo in Lockport.

Ezequiel Herrera, 26, was charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

Drone footage of the rodeo in the 400 block of Oak Avenue in Lockport showed Herrera use an electric cattle prod to shock the steers in the face and head, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. Herrera later admitted to deputies he used the cattle prod during the rodeo.

Christofer Dorado of Batavia was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in connection during the event.

The video was captured by animal activist Steve Hindi, whose group, Showing Animals Respect and Kindness—or SHARK, has been using drones to capture shocking animal abuses at private rodeos held in a number of counties around the Chicago area.

Herrea is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15.