Rodeo rider charged after drone video captures animal abuse in Joliet

Last month, FOX 32 Chicago reported on a group of animal rights activists that used drones to document animal abuse at unlicensed private rodeos in the Chicago area.

Now, the activists are celebrating after Will County prosecutors used their video to file animal cruelty charges against one of the rodeo riders.

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said he was stunned when he saw drone video of a rider punching, slapping and whipping a horse in the head at a private rodeo in Joliet in late July.

"Animal cruelty is something I’ve been fighting my entire career," Glasgow said.

Glasgow ordered an investigation and on Monday charged 23-year-old Christofer Dorado of Batavia with two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The video was captured by animal activist Steve Hindi, whose group, Showing Animals Respect and Kindness—or SHARK, has been using drones to capture shocking animal abuses at private rodeos held in a number of counties around the Chicago area.

"We’re so grateful to State’s Attorney Glasgow and his team for doing what they’re doing," Hindi said. "And so far they’re the only county that’s doing what they should be doing."

Glasgow said the video supplied by the group is what allowed them to bring the prosecution.

"The high-tech drone that he uses is really the key here," said Glasgow. "Because he can capture this video legally, and it’s very probative."

On Sunday, Hindi and his team of drone experts captured more video at a private rodeo held in Lockport, showing a steer so badly injured it collapsed in the rodeo ring, receiving no help or veterinary care.

Later, they captured a man jabbing a steer in the head with an electric cattle prod, which is illegal in Illinois.

"That’s putting electricity into the brain of the animal. That is damaging and very dangerous," said Glasgow.

Glasgow plans to push for a new state law requiring that private rodeo events be licensed, with a vet present and strictly banning any abusive practices.

"The more that we tighten things up with licensure, deputies on the scene, that will be a huge deterrent," said Glasgow. "I can imagine that knowing what the law would be, with having the officers right there, it would basically result with arrest right on the scene."

Glasgow said he would’ve charged more people seen in the videos with crimes if prosecutors were able to make identifications.

Hindi said they’ll continue to supply the video. And he hopes other counties in Northern Illinois will join the crackdown.

"I’m going to tell every county in Illinois you don’t want this in your county," said Hindi. "For one thing it makes your county look terrible. And it’s illegal and we’re gonna be on you until it’s over with."