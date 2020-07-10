Expand / Collapse search

2nd man charged with gunning down Chicago woman in Maywood

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

[L-R] Mylonia Winbush and Kalvin Russell. (Facebook | Cook County sheriff’s office)

MAYWOOD, Ill. - A second man has been charged in a drive-by that killed a Chicago woman and wounded her sister in Maywood.

Kalvin Russell, of Maywood, faces a count of first-degree murder in the June 8 murder of Mylonia Winbush, according to Maywood police.

Another man, Troy Taylor, was charged in the murder days earlier and ordered held without bail.

Troy Taylor | Cook County sheriff's office

The shooting unfolded in the early morning after the men left a group of people gambling in the 1600 block of South 19th Street, Cook County prosecutors have said.

Russell and Taylor allegedly came back in a minivan, firing shots out the window that fatally struck Winbush in her chest. The gunfire also hit her sister, but she recovered at a hospital.

Russell, 44, appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered held in lieu of $500,000 bail, police said.