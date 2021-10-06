2nd person charged in deadly shooting of 14-year-old girl in Back of the Yards

article

A second person has been charged in the June murder of a 14-year-old girl in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Michael Aguirre, 26, was identified by police as one of three people involved in the deadly shooting of 14-year-old Savanah Quintero on June 2 in the 1700 block of West 48th Street, police said.

Aguirre was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder for another shooting that wounded a man Aug. 19 in the Fernwood neighborhood, police said.

In June, a 17-year-old was also charged with first-degree murder in Quintero's death.

Quintero and her boyfriend had just bought snacks from a store at the corner of 48th and Wood streets around 6 p.m. June 2, when they were confronted by three young gunmen, according to police and the alderman of the ward.

They asked if she was in a gang, and she said she wasn’t, at which point the three chased her halfway down the block and opened fire, according to Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), who said he got the details from police.

The gunmen jumped into an SUV and sped off. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, but she later died, police said.

Aguirre, of New Lenox, is due in court Thursday.