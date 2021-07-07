3 armed robberies reported Tuesday in Rogers Park: police

Three armed robberies and vehicle hijackings reported Tuesday in Rogers Park on the Northwest Side have prompted a community alert from police.

In each case, the armed suspect approached someone while they were seated in their vehicle or just exiting. The suspect then allegedly demanded their property or keys before fleeing in the victim's vehicle, Chicago police said.

Incident Times and Locations:

About 8:42 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Richmond Street.;

About 8:50 p.m in the 6200 block of North Washtenaw; and

About 11:30 p.m in the 2800 block of West Fargo.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 18 and 25-years-old, 5’8"-6’0", 150-180 lbs., wearing a black ski mask, grey hooded sweat shirt and dark grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.