3 men arrested in Bridgeview after allegedly robbing Chicago business at gunpoint

Three men are in custody after allegedly robbing a Chicago business at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

Tarvey Gren, 25, of Chicago, Isaac Skyes, 26, of Maywood, and Carl Simmons, 28, of Chicago, each face one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, the three men allegedly entered a retail business in the 5200 block of West North Avenue and took property at gunpoint.

Members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the men the same day in Bridgeview.

The offenders were charged accordingly. No additional information was made available by police.