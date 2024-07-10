3 Chicago suburbs make list of wealthiest suburbs in America

Three Chicago suburbs have made the list of the Top 50 Wealthiest Suburbs in America.

According to a new report by GOBankingRates, Hinsdale, Lake Forest and Wilmette were ranked among the wealthiest suburbs in the U.S.

Hinsdale secured the No. 7 spot with an average household income of $380,479, and the typical home value is around $1,088,871.

Lake Forest came in at No. 30 with an average household income of $284,784, and the typical home value is around $1,097,029.

Wilmette ranked No. 40 with an average household income of $273,718, and the typical home value is around $896,128.

The study found that Scarsdale, New York, is the wealthiest U.S. suburb, with an average household income of $568,942 and a typical home value of $1.4 million.

Also notable, California had 16 suburbs listed in the top 50, including Los Altos, Orinda, Palos Verdes Estates, Saratoga, and Menlo Park.

The full list of suburbs can be found here.