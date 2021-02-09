3 drivers carjacked overnight across Chicago

Carjackers targeted at least three vehicles in Chicago between Monday evening and the next morning on the South and Northwest sides.

About 5:30 p.m. Monday, a man was carjacked while brushing snow off his car in South Shore. The 62-year-old was clearing his 2016 Hyundai Sonata in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when two males got out of a Toyota Camry that got stuck in snow, Chicago police said. The duo walked up to the man and stole his Hyundai.

About 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, a woman was carjacked as she entered her car in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. An armed male confronted her and demanded her keys in the 1400 block of East 72nd Street, police said. She complied, and the male drove off in her 2019 Ford Fusion. She was unharmed.

About 6:30 a.m., a pair were carjacked at a gas station in Hermosa on the Northwest Side. They were in their car in the 2000 block of North Pulaski Road when another car pulled in front of them, police said. Two males exited while one of them pointed a gun to the woman’s head. The duo demanded personal items and keys and then drove off in the victims’ rental car.

No arrests have been made in any of the carjackings.

Last month, police Supt. David Brown outlined a plan to address the rise in carjackings, which have more than doubled in the past year.