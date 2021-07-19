3 hurt, 1 critically, in Woodlawn crash

Three people were hurt, one critically, in a crash late Sunday night in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man was driving a Chevy Tahoe south in the northbound lane in the 6500 block of South Stony Island Avenue when he swerved back into the northbound lane, sideswiped a food truck and struck a light pole, Chicago police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A man and woman riding in the Tahoe were taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.