1 dead, 2 hurt after Lake County crash

A 19-year-old driver was killed and two teenage passengers were critically injured in a collision involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle on Thursday morning in Lake County.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers were dispatched around 11:45 a.m. to the intersection of West 181st Avenue and Harrison Street after receiving reports of a crash. According to an investigation, the passenger vehicle was traveling north on Harrison Street and attempting to turn west onto 181st Avenue when it collided with a semi-truck that was heading eastbound.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Two rear-seat passengers, aged 14 and 15, were airlifted to hospitals in Chicago with life-threatening injuries.

The 67-year-old driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collision.