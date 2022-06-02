3 hurt, including 2 Chicago area residents, in hot air balloon crash in Wisconsin

Three people were hurt, including two from the Chicago suburbs, in a hot air balloon crash Wednesday.

While attempting to land the hot air balloon in the 400 block of Calumet Street, the pilot said the gondola touched down, and the balloon became entangled with Northbound Canadian National Train.

Three people were transported to the hospital including the pilot, Jimmy Winder, 62, of Bristol, Wisconsin, passenger Nikolay Veltchev, 37, of Barrington, and passenger Elena Petrova, 36, of Arlington Heights.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

All three have since been released from the hospital, and are recovering, Wisconsin officials said.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.