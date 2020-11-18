3 injured in Loop crash

Three people were injured in a crash Wednesday in the Loop.

A 27-year-old man was driving west in a Nissan Altima about 11 p.m. when he tried to make a left turn in the first block of West Wacker Drive without waiting for the turn signal, and struck an eastbound Hyundai Elantra, Chicago police said.

The Nissan’s driver and the Hyundai’s driver, a 28-year-old man, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation, along with a 23-year-old woman riding in the Hyundai, police said. All three were in good condition and did not report any serious injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was cited for improper turning, police said.