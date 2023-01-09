3 juveniles charged in string of carjackings in Gold Coast, River North and West Town

Three boys, ages 16 and 17, have been charged in connection with a string of carjackings, Chicago police said.

Four carjackings were reported in the River North, Gold Coast and West Town neighborhoods on Jan. 3 and 6, according to police.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with two carjackings Jan. 6.

One allegedly occurred Jan. 6 in the 1400 block of North Dearborn Street and the other the same day in the 400 block of North Armour Street.

Another 17-year-old was charged with three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of unlawful possession of a handgun and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle in the Dearborn and Armour carjackings. He was also charged in connection with a carjacking Jan. 6 in the 1400 block of West Division Street.

The 16-year-old was charged with four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

The boy was allegedly involved in the Dearborn, Division and Armour carjackings, and one more Jan. 3 in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue.