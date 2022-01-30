3 killed, 2 teens among 11 wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening

At least three people were killed and two teens were among at least 11 others wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday morning in Marquette Park on the South Side. Police responded to a call of a person down about 1:05 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Saint Louis Avenue and found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, Chicago police said. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

About an hour later, another man was shot and killed in Lawndale on the West Side. Police found the man, 36, shot in the left upper chest about 2 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Grenshaw Street, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

A third man was found shot to death Saturday night in a retail store in West Pullman on the Far South Side. About 6 p.m., the man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest inside a store in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. The man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Two teenage boys were critically wounded in a shooting a few hours earlier in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The teen boys were inside a vehicle making a drug transaction about 1:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue when two suspects pulled out guns and fired shots, police said. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The other, 17, was struck in the neck and self-transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital, police said. He was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A man was found shot in West Ridge early Saturday morning on the North Side. The man, 24, was found with a gunshot wound to the torso about 12:10 a.m. in the 5900 block of North Western Avenue, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

At least eight others were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday, 5 p.m.

An 8-year-old girl was among six people killed last weekend in gun violence in Chicago. At least 16 other people were wounded.