3 killed, 2 wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago

Five people were wounded — two of them fatally — Tuesday in citywide shootings, including a man who was killed in the South Loop.

The 22-year-old was in a vehicle about 7:23 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the head and was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.

Earlier this morning, a man was killed near two charter schools in Lawndale on the West Side.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire at 8:36 a.m. found 28-year-old Jeremiah Murphy Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest in the 1500 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Murphy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. He lived in Austin on the West Side.

The shooting occurred minutes after the 8:30 a.m. start of classes at North Lawndale College Prep High School, 1615 S. Christiana Ave., but no lockdown was implemented, according to a school spokesman. KIPP Ascend Primary School, 1440 S. Christiana Ave., is also situated nearby and was placed on lockdown following the shooting.

Tuesday was the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools students, but classes at KIPP and North Lawndale began in mid-August.

The day's earliest reported shooting killed a 32-year-old man in Gresham on the South Side.

About 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 8500 block of South Aberdeen Street and found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are currently no reported witnesses to the shooting and the circumstances remain unknown, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the man's death.

In non-fatal shootings, a 19-year-old man was wounded in West Town.

He was struck by "unknown gunfire" about 8:50 p.m. in the 100 block of North Western Avenue, police said.

The man took himself to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. He is in good condition.

The first shooting of the day wounded an 18-year-old woman in Austin on the West Side.

About 12:50 a.m., the woman was walking in the 200 block of North La Crosse Avenue when she was shot twice in the arm by a man who fled on foot, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where her condition was stabilized.

The woman has given varying accounts of the shooting and the exact circumstances remain unknown, police sources said. Area North detectives are investigating.

Tuesday's shootings follow a Labor Day weekend that saw eight people killed and 35 wounded.