3 killed, 3 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday

Three people were killed and three others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday.

An armored truck security guard was killed and another was critically wounded during an attempted robbery in Chatham on the South Side. The guards were loading an ATM at 10:20 a.m. at a Bank of America branch in the 200 block of West 83rd Street when two to four gunmen came up, demanded cash and opened fire, police said.

One of the guards, a 47-year-old woman, was shot six times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The other guard, a 46-year-old man, was shot twice in his abdomen and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

About an hour later, two men were shot and killed in the South Chicago neighborhood. The men were shot around 11:35 a.m. while driving in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue, police said.

Their car hit another car and then crashed into a tree. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Their names haven’t been released.

Two other people were wounded in shootings citywide.

Four people were killed, and 17 others were wounded in shootings last weekend in Chicago.