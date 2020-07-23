3 killed, 7 wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Ten people were shot and three killed Wednesday in Chicago.

The day’s latest reported shooting left a man dead in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was in a parked vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 67th Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the groin and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Wednesday afternoon, a man was killed in a drive-by in Cragin.

The man, 25, was standing on the street about 2:10 p.m. in the 5500 block of West School Street when someone fired shots from a passing light-colored vehicle, police said. He was shot in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.

Another drive-by left a man dead in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 12:10 a.m., the 28-year-old had just got out of his vehicle in the 200 block of East 121st Place when someone in a passing gray vehicle fired shots at him, police said.

Advertisement

He was struck multiple times in the chest and torso, police said. He was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

A 3-year-old girl was seriously wounded after being shot in her head early Wednesday while riding in her family’s car in South Shore.

They were driving in the 2400 block of East 74th Street about 12:45 a.m. when two gunmen standing on a corner fired shots in their direction, police said. The girl was shot in the head and suffered scratches on her eye from broken glass.

The parents stopped their vehicle and flagged down a stranger, who drove them to Jackson Park Hospital, police said. The girl was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

It is unclear who was the intended target of the shooting, police said.

In other non-fatal shootings, a man was critically wounded in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

He was sitting in a vehicle about 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 58th Street when someone approached his vehicle from behind and opened fire, police said. The 21-year-old was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Two men were shot earlier Wednesday evening in Englewood on the South Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 8:33 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth Street when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. Both men, 31 and 41 years old, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Wednesday morning, a 50-year-old man was grazed by a stray bullet in his home in Sheridan Park on the Northwest Side.

He was sitting inside his home in the 4600 block of North Beacon Street about 2:20 a.m. when he was grazed by a bullet on his back, police said. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

The man was uncooperative with officers and would not give further details on the shooting, police said.

About 40 minutes earlier, a 26-year-old man was shot while driving in Chatham on the South Side.

He was driving about 1:40 a.m. in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when someone fired shots at him from the street, police said. He was grazed by a bullet on his hip and elbow, and was treated at the scene.

Before that, a man was shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was walking about 1:05 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue when he heard shots ring out, police said.

The man was struck in the leg and foot, police said. He told officers he didn’t see the shooter or know where the shots came from.

An acquaintance drove the man to Loretto Hospital, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Twenty-three people were shot, four of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago. Fifteen of those people were wounded in a single incident outside a funeral home in Gresham.