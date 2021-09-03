3 killed, at least 12 wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday

At least 15 people were shot, three fatally, in Chicago Thursday.

One of the fatal attacks occurred in Gage Park on the Southwest Side. Kevin Julian Velasquez, 27, was driving south in the 2500 block of West 54th Street when someone got out of their car, approached and began firing about 9:25 a.m., police said.

He was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In Old Town on the Near North Side, a man was killed and a woman seriously wounded about 10:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue, police said. They were walking toward a residence when three people chased them and one opened fire, police said.

Mohammad Habib, 24, was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

In West Englewood, a man was found fatally shot in a parked car in the 2000 block of West 71st Street about 11:20 p.m., police said. James Williams, 27, had gunshot wounds to the face, head and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Other attacks:

A SWAT team responded to Chicago Lawn around 4:30 p.m. after a person suspected of shooting and critically wounding a man barricaded himself inside a home. The person was suspected of shooting a 69-year-old man in the 5900 block of South Richmond Street, police said. The man was struck in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The suspect was taken into custody about 8:55 p.m., police said. Charges are pending.

An 18-year-old man was wounded in Austin on the West Side. About 5:45 p.m., he walked up to a Chicago police car in the 300 block of North Central Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his neck, police said. Officers rendered aid and called an ambulance, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Nine others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

Thirteen were shot, three fatally, including a 13-year-old, in citywide shootings Wednesday.