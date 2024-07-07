3 men arrested after being pulled over in rideshare in Lake County, possessing firearms: sheriff

article

Three men were arrested during a traffic stop last week for possessing firearms.

Marcus Smith, 19, of Zion, Trashaun King, 18, of Round Lake, and Barion Mhoon, 18, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, were charged with four counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm.

At about 11:45 p.m. on July 5, Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 42400 block of North Route 41 in Wadsworth for a vehicle fire.

While responding to the scene, 911 emergency telecommunicators gathered information from a witness who saw three people run from the stolen vehicle into the woods near a truck stop in the area, the sheriff's office said.

The telecommunicators then related the description of the suspects to responding deputies.

Deputies arrived and checked the area. One deputy saw three individuals, who matched the description of the suspects, get into an SUV that arrived near the scene.

It was determined that the SUV was being utilized as a rideshare. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and learned that the three were armed with loaded firearms.

The three were arrested and charged accordingly.

Preliminary information indicated that the vehicle was stolen from North Chicago, but it is unclear how the vehicle started on fire, the sheriff's office said.

The three appeared in first appearance court Saturday and remain held pending their detention hearings on Tuesday.

The state’s attorney’s office filed petitions to detain the three while awaiting trial.