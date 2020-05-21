3 more charged with attempted robbery of off-duty cop in Lake View

article

Three more people have been charged in connection with the attempted robbery of an off-duty Chicago police sergeant near a police station in Lake View on the North Side.

Dhamarquis Lee, 19, and Derrick Robie, 22, were both charged with attempted robbery with a firearm, Chicago police said. A 17-year-old boy was charged with one count of attempted robbery.

A 16-year-old boy had previously been charged with one count of attempted robbery in connection with the incident.

The group allegedly tried to rob the sergeant early Wednesday as he was entering a home near the Town Hall District police station, police said. They fled after he identified himself as an off-duty officer, but were taken into custody about an hour later.

Lee was ordered held on $50,000 bail and is due back in court May 28, Cook County court records show. Records for Robie and the teenagers were not available Thursday evening.