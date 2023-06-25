3 people shot in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood

Three people were shot in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood early Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened on the 1600 block of West Howard in Rogers Park around 12:50 a.m.

The victims were outside when they were shot.

Police said two women, 28 and 42, were shot in the legs and were hospitalized in fair condition. A man, 26, was also shot in the leg and hospitalized in serious condition.

No one is in custody.