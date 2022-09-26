3 retired Chicago priests under investigation for sexual abuse

Fifty years later, three Catholic priests are accused of sexually abusing minors and the Archdiocese of Chicago is now taking action.

The three priests are retired, but all have been asked to step away from any ministry while the archdiocese's Independent Review Board investigates.

Father James E. Flynn, 80, Father John J. Rudnik, 87, and Father John W. Clemons, who is 75, are each facing one allegation dating back nearly half a century.

The details of the alleged abuse are unknown as well as where it occurred, but the archdiocese says the parishioners and parishes where these priests served were notified.

The people making the allegations have all been offered services, which is policy.

Cardinal Blase Cupich said in a statement the allegations are being taken very seriously and that authorities outside the church have been notified.